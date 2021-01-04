OMNICOMMANDER Concludes 2020 With Updated Case Study Telling Success Story Of Long Term Partner

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER , a financial technology firm specializing in website design, branding, and marketing for credit unions, concludes 2020 with the release of a case study showcasing long-term partnership success with Chattanooga Federal Employees Credit Union.

Chattanooga Federal , a credit union with $56 million in assets based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was an early adopter that chose OMNICOMMANDER and continues to be both an employee and industry-wide favorite. OMNICOMMANDER's relationship with Chattanooga Federal began soon after Mark Fraker became CEO in February of 2017, consisting of a complete website redesign, a new logo, and social media marketing management in July of 2017.

"Our experience with OMNICOMMANDER has been exceptional. Eric and his team worked quickly to get our new website functional. I have never worked with another vendor so willing to assist and take on tasks normally delegated back to the credit union. For credit unions looking for a one-stop shop, look no further.

Chattanooga Federal is thrilled with all OMNICOMMANDER has done and will continue to do for us." - Chattanooga Federal CEO, Mark Fraker.

While OMNICOMMANDER is immensely proud of their partnership with CFEFCU, they are especially proud to showcase such a partnership as they enter their fourth year as a company. The company has assisted so many community based credit unions this year, and is honored to be part of many credit union's growth even in a pandemic.

OMNICOMMANDER CEO Eric Isham said, "The unique opportunity we had to support credit unions in such a challenging year is not lost on us. Our partners, like Chattanooga Federal, deserve praise for the resilience and strength they showed in 2020. We have been in a position this year to see what I have been calling a "Tale of Two Credit Unions". The folks that have embraced digital services and online communication led by a fully functional digital branch have seen record results. When you compare an OMNICOMMANDER credit union with one of their peers not leveraging our solutions, the results are staggering. In some cases there is a 3X multiple in loans and membership growth. Really just fantastic stuff."

Despite the tough times mentioned, OMNICOMMANDER's growth in their team and services in 2020 has been staggering. Among other accomplishments, 52 new employees were onboarded, several new campaigns were launched on behalf of clients, multiple virtual board meetings were hosted for their partners, over a quarter of a million on-site web chats were managed, and thousands of pages of PDF documents were made accessible to those with disabilities. In addition, the Account Management team has consistently provided world-class service to each credit union, making countless updates to their websites alerting members to the continuous lobby hour changes and closures of their credit branches.

OMNICOMMANDER stays true to its commitment to growth with the fast-approaching launch of OMNICOMMANDER 6.0, the newest iteration of their website. They continue to be a trailblazer in the industry, serving over 400 clients. Partnering with this many credit unions in just four short years is a true testament to the dedication of the OMNICOMMANDER team.

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated credit union website design and social media marketing firm. Focusing on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable user experience. Along with incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services including targeted marketing, branding, and social media to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence.

