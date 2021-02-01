Omnicom Health Group Names Tom Edwards As Chief Digital Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Health Group, the largest healthcare marketing and communications network in the world, today announced the appointment of Tom Edwards to Chief Digital Officer.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Health Group, the largest healthcare marketing and communications network in the world, today announced the appointment of Tom Edwards to Chief Digital Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for managing all aspects of the group's digital and data operations. Tom will focus on expanding strategic services, enhancing data platforms and integration, and helping to empower the network with advanced data and technology.

He will also help optimize the way the group works by forging deeper integration with Omnicom's media operations, data sources and its precision marketing and insights platform, Omni. He will further explore areas to utilize AI to improve operational excellence and efficiency, and will further align data solutions with creative to enable better work throughout the network.

"Healthcare is a data-rich environment and is ripe for advancing relevance and efficiency in the way we deliver our messages to our customers," said Ed Wise, CEO of Omnicom Health Group. "Tom provides both the futurist vision and the practical skills to cement our position as leaders in data-led healthcare marketing."

Tom joins Omnicom Health Group from Tripleclix, a gaming-oriented agency that focuses on developing marketing partners for game publishers, where he was Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to Tripleclix, Tom was Chief Digital & Innovation Officer at Epsilon, a data-based marketing company. There he had a broad remit that encompassed Strategy/Data/AI and Technology. Before that, Tom was EVP of Strategy & Innovation, Digital, for The Marketing Arm, which is an Omnicom company.

Tom is highly recognized as an industry leader in AI, data and digital transformation. Tom is an OnCon Icon Top 50 Global Marketer Award Winner, 2020CX Summit Digital Marketing Professional of the Year, 2020 and 2019 Professional of the Year for Marketing & Emerging Technology, 2019 Tech Titan Technology Advocate award winner, 2019 Marketing Trailblazer & Contributor award winner and recently named by Advertising Age as a Marketing Technology Trailblazer. Tom also speaks regularly as a professional futurist at leading industry forums, including TEDx, Ad Age Data, Mobile World Congress, among others.

About Omnicom Health Group

Omnicom Health Group ( www.omnicomhealthgroup.com) is a global collective of communications companies with more than 4,600 dedicated healthcare communications specialists. It provides marketing services to the health and life-science industries through a combination of specialized agencies, customized client solutions, and collaborations with other Omnicom network agencies. Organized around four customer groups—healthcare professionals, patients, payers, and medical, evidence, and regulatory stakeholders—Omnicom Health Group serves more than 150 clients in over 55 offices worldwide. Omnicom Health Group believes it brings the best talent to the work it does by amplifying underrepresented voices, actively providing platforms for connection and development, and pursuing diverse representation in its talent pipeline.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (OMC) - Get Report ( www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

