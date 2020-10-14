Omnicom Group Announces Departure Of Tiffany R. Warren, SVP & Chief Diversity Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group (OMC) - Get Report today announced that Tiffany R. Warren, SVP & Chief Diversity Officer, will be leaving the company at the end of October to take up a leadership position at Sony Music Group. A search for a new Chief Diversity Officer is currently being conducted.

"Over a decade ago, Tiffany joined Omnicom in a newly established role that was one of the first in our industry, and since that time, she has demonstrated an unwavering passion and dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion that has underpinned our own core values," said John Wren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Omnicom Group. "Under Tiffany's leadership, we've made notable gains in recruiting, retaining and developing a diverse workforce across the group and have accelerated our momentum in doing more to advance systemic equity. We thank Tiffany for her many contributions across Omnicom, especially the establishment of the OPEN Leadership Team, and we wish her well in her new role at Sony."

"Goodbyes are hard when you love what you are leaving, but it is time," said Tiffany R. Warren. "Through the innovative work of the remarkable members of the OPEN Leadership Team, Omnicom is strongly positioned to continue leading and innovating in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. I am confident of the progress that will be made throughout Omnicom's networks as OPEN 2.0 continues to guide its DE&I work, including new internal initiatives, client best practices, industry collaboration and work with social justice organizations."

Tiffany R. Warren joined Omnicom Group in January of 2009. During her time as Chief Diversity Officer, Warren enhanced Omnicom's vision to be a world class, benchmark company for sustainable diversity, equity and inclusion. As the head of the OPEN Leadership Team, she grew the group to include 25 Diversity Champions across Omnicom's agencies and networks and has assisted with Omnicom-wide change efforts to advance and retain diverse talent. OPEN 2.0, which was recently created under Warren's leadership, will continue to be implemented throughout Omnicom following her departure.

About Omnicom Group Inc.Omnicom Group ( www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-announces-departure-of-tiffany-r-warren-svp--chief-diversity-officer-301152446.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.