Omni-Threat Structures Executive Leadership Addition

DALLAS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTS Acquisition Group, LLC, dba Omni-Threat Structures (OTS), a leading specialist in shielding concrete / shotcrete structures providing protection from electromagnetic pulse (HEMP and IEMI), ballistic/blast and event-driven missiles, natural threats (Cat 5 hurricanes, EF-5 tornados), and seismic events, announces the promotion of Robert Seiter as the Chief Administration Officer for OTS.

"As we accelerate our growth globally, Rob's extensive experience and proven domestic and international leadership will be a powerful addition to our OTS team, and we are thrilled to have his expertise in this role", said Brandon McDaniel, Managing Principal and CEO of OTS.

Seiter has a wide-ranging construction background, with GC and data center project management experience, as well as QA/QC testing, and compliance experience in federal contracting. Prior to transferring to OTS, Rob began his career with Critical Project Services (CPS) as a Project Manager in 2017; through several promotions he has worked on very large projects for CPS domestically and internationally. Most recently, he worked with the CPS LTD team in the UK and Europe in the capacity of Contracts Director. Rob also brings over 15 years of direct leadership and success in the construction and data center industries and this past experience will translate well to this new role. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Building Construction Management from the University of Wisconsin, and served in the US Marine Corp during the Persian Gulf War.

Omni-Threat Structures (OTS) buildings are designed to provide customer-defined levels of protection for critical infrastructure, power generating companies, the military, financial institutions, and other industries in which shielding is necessary. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, to learn more, please visit www.omni-threat.com.

