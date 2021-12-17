Omni-Lite Industries Announces The Sale And Leaseback Of The Company's California Real Estate Assets

Opportunistic Unlocking of Shareholder Value

Sale/Leaseback of the Company's California Real Estate for Gross Proceeds of US$6.8 million, a Substantial Premium Over the Carrying Value of the Asset

Enhances Company's Capital Allocation Strategy , Financial Flexibility and Strength to Pursue Operational, Acquisition and Other Opportunities to Drive Long-Term Value Creation

TSXV: OML OTCQX: OLNCF

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc. (the "Company" or "Omni-Lite"; TSXV: OML) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to a sale and leaseback of the Company's California manufacturing facility and real estate for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$6.8 million, representing a substantial premium over the Company's carrying value of the asset. The agreement is expected to close December 17, 2021, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

As a result of this transaction, the Company will be positioned as a debt-free entity. Management and the Board of Directors of the Company will continue to evaluate priorities on capital allocation underpinned by enhanced financial flexibility to pursue operational, acquisition or other opportunities to drive long-term value creation.

Omni-Lite's Chief Executive Officer, Dave Robbins commented, "I am very pleased to have achieved this outcome, and believe this sale/leaseback transaction places us on the right path forward and is a pivotal step in our focused pursuit of generating long-term value creation for our shareholders."

Sale Leaseback Overview

The Company is expected to complete the sale of its California manufacturing facility and associated real estate for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$6.8 million on December 17, 2021, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. After taking into account capital gain taxes and transaction expenses, the Company expects to yield net proceeds of approximately US$5.6 million, or approximately US$0.50 per Omni-Lite common share. Approximately US$1.5 million of the proceeds will be used to repay the borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility.

In connection with the transaction, the Company will enter into a 10-year lease agreement with an option to extend the term up to another 10 years, ensuring long-term continuity and growth capacity for the Company.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace and defense industries.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. David Robbins
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. No. (562) 404-8510 or (800) 577-6664
Email: d.robbins@omni-lite.com
Website: www.omni-lite.com

