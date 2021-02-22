Omni Agent Solutions Expands Senior Leadership Team

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Agent Solutions, an affiliate of Beilinson Advisory Group, today announced the appointment of Jeriad Paul as Vice President of Securities Services and Solicitation. Mr. Paul will be responsible for handling corporate securities services for corporate actions and complex restructuring solicitations.

"Omni is on a growth trajectory, and I am pleased to welcome Jeriad to our expanding leadership team," said Marc Beilinson, Chairman of Beilinson Advisory Group. "Jeriad brings a comprehensive understanding of the complexities of corporate action services, as well as a diverse and extensive understanding of the financial services industry. As the restructuring industry evolves, so will Omni, and we believe Jeriad's experience is especially relevant to our business today and in the future."

A 23-year veteran of the financial services industry, Mr. Paul held management positions with Capital Group, Charles Schwab, AST Capital Trust and Fiserv Investment Support Services.

With each position, he expanded his understanding and command of complex public security transactions and protocols, including trust and custody, transfer agent and asset services, and all stages of corporate transactions management.

"Adding another experienced player to our team will significantly enhance Omni's ability to fulfill our clients' needs in highly complex transactions," said Brian Osborne, CEO and President of Omni. "Jeriad is uniquely positioned to support our clients due to his broad understanding of corporate actions and restructuring solicitations involving public securities, including a respectful appreciation for the roles played by the DTCC and Broadbridge in such transactions. He will be a great asset to the Omni team and, more importantly, to our clients."

About Omni Agent Solutions Founded in 1970, Omni Agent Solutions has served the entire breadth of bankruptcy and restructuring cases, from small and mid-sized to mega cases in the bankruptcy sector. The firm is known for exceptional case administration services that are personal, professional, efficient and successful. The company maintains offices in Los Angeles and New York. www.omnimgt.com

About Beilinson Advisory GroupFounded in 2007 by Marc Beilinson, Beilinson Advisory Group provides consulting, interim management and independent director services that deliver customized, creative and aggressive solutions to maximize value for all stakeholders (including hedge funds, private equity sponsors, financial institutions, creditors and shareholders), in distressed and/or underperforming companies.

