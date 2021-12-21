OMID Engages PCAOB Audit Firm; Targets OTCQB Up-List

Phillipsburg, NJ, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID) is pleased to announce that it has retained M&K CPAS, PLLC, a PCAOB registered accounting and auditing firm, to perform an audit of the company's financial statements for the years ending in 2020, 2021, and 2022. M&K has extensive audit experience and specializes in working with public companies across the United States. The audits for the years ending in 2020 and 2021 are expected to begin immediately with a target completion date in the second quarter of 2022. Upon successful completion of these activities, the company expects to become SEC-reporting and up-list to the OTCQB.

"As one of the key objectives for 2021, we have initiated an audit in preparation of a subsequent up-list. This activity, combined with our rapid growth and operational success, is expected to significantly improve the liquidity of OMID stock, vastly expanding the audience of potential investors ranging from retail and accredited to institutional investors." stated Adam Frank, the Chairman & CEO of OMID Holdings, Inc.

About OMID Holdings, Inc.OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) Florida corporation which focuses on developing and manufacturing various health and wellness products at its FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Phillipsburg, NJ. With a diverse portfolio of product types, OMID specializes in formulations which contain cannabis extracts, primarily CBD, as well as other herbal ingredients. The company's objective is to provide quality, integrity, and value with notable consumer benefits derived from all of its finished goods. Acts 2:12. For more information about the company, please visit https://omidholdingsinc.com/.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Adam FrankPhone: +1 908-386-2880Email: info@omidholdingsinc.com