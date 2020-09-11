Omeros To Present At The Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference next week. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast. The live and archived webcasts can be accessed on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.omeros.com under "Events."

About Omeros CorporationOmeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. In addition to its commercial product OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3%, Omeros has multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on complement-mediated disorders, including COVID-19, and substance abuse. A rolling biologics license application for narsoplimab, the company's lead MASP-2 inhibitor, in hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy is being completed for submission to the U.S. FDA. Omeros also has a diverse group of preclinical programs including GPR174, a novel target in immuno-oncology that modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros. Small-molecule inhibitors of GPR174 are part of Omeros' proprietary G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform through which it controls 54 new GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. The company also exclusively possesses a novel antibody-generating platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200911005106/en/