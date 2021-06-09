Omeros To Present At The BofA 2021 Napa BioPharma Virtual Conference

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER), today announced that Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the BofA 2021 Napa BioPharma Virtual Conference next week. The fireside chat with Bank of America analyst, Geoff Meacham, PhD, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast. The live and archived webcasts can be accessed at https://investor.omeros.com/upcoming-events. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Omeros CorporationOmeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, immunologic diseases (e.g., complement-mediated diseases and cancers) and central nervous system disorders. Its commercial product OMIDRIA ® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros' lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application under priority review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. OMS906, Omeros' inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and the company's PDE7 inhibitor program OMS527, targeting addiction and movement disorders, has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. Omeros' pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a proprietary-asset-enabled antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing GPR174-targeting antibodies and small-molecule inhibitors. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.

