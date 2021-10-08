OMEROS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Omeros Corporation On Behalf Of Omeros Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Omeros Corporation ("Omeros" or the "Company") (OMER) - Get Omeros Corporation Report on behalf of Omeros stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Omeros has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 1, 2021, Omeros announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had identified deficiencies with the Company's Biologics License Application for its drug candidate narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), which "preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time." Though the "FDA did not provide specific details of the deficiencies in its notification[,]" the Company stated that it "does not currently expect any resolution to occur by the October 17, 2021 target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA)."

On this news, Omeros's stock price fell $5.25 per share, or 38%, to close at $8.54 per share on October 1, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

