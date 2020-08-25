Omega Launches New Travel Network For Travel Agencies And Independent Advisors

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega World Travel announced today that it would offer a new program designed to assist Independent Travel Agencies and Independent Travel Advisors with their corporate and leisure customers.

The program offers a full suite of technology and services to support agencies of any size, including independent travel advisors. Advisors will be able to choose from the most basic needs of transacting a booking to a full-service support network available 24/7. "We realize that one size does not fit all within the travel industry which is why we have the ability to customize a program that meets any size agency, business model, or budget," said Gloria Bohan, CEO and owner of Omega World Travel and Cruise.com.

The Omega program offers GDS and online booking technologies, as well as a range of support services and superior data analytics for your business and your customers. If you are a travel agency or independent travel advisor in need of immediate assistance due to the COVID crisis Omega World Travel has advisors standing by to assist.

If you are an agency owner or advisor in need of a network that can support you with a full range of services, call 1-888-497-9171 or visit Omega World Travel.

Omega World Travel is one of the world's largest woman-owned travel businesses. Since 1972, Omega World Travel has provided travel services to businesses and consumers around the world. With the power of a family of travel brands such as Cruise.com and TravTech.com, an industry-leading software company, Omega World Travel continues to assist organizations and their employees to safely navigate the globe.

Omega World Travel is a woman-owned, diversity supplier, and one of the largest travel management companies in the US. With worldwide headquarters in Fairfax, VA, Omega serves corporate, government, meeting, and leisure clients throughout the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. Omega World Travel also owns Cruise.com, one of the largest sellers of cruises on the Internet, and TravTech, a software development company and Omega Meetings and Conference services.

