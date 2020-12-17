Omega Announces Reinstatement Of Dividend Reinvestment And Optional Cash Purchase Plan

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) - Get Report today announced the reinstatement of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment and Optional Cash Purchase Plan (the "Plan"), effective immediately. The Company previously announced the temporary suspension of dividend reinvestment and optional cash purchases under the Plan on March 23, 2020.

Please note that the per share purchase discount for dividend reinvestments will remain at 1% and shares under the optional cash component of the Plan will continue to be sold without discount. All participants at the date of the Plan's announced suspension on March 23, 2020 will be receiving a letter from the Company discussing enrollment status and procedures within the next few days. All questions and requests in connection with the Plan should be directed to the Plan's administrator, Computershare, at (800) 368-5948.

