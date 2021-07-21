OMD Worldwide Tops Global Media Agency Ranking

Omnicom Agency Reinforced Leadership Position During Historic Disruption NEW YORK and LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest report from leading independent and international research company COMvergence, Omnicom Media Group Agency OMD...

Omnicom Agency Reinforced Leadership Position During Historic Disruption

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest report from leading independent and international research company COMvergence, Omnicom Media Group Agency OMD Worldwide has been ranked the number one global media agency based on annual billings.

Released today, the 2020 Global, Regional and Country Rankings report shows OMD with billings of $21.3 billion, outperforming its nearest competitor by more than $1.3 billion. Additionally, in a year of accelerated digital transformation and an exponential surge in ecommerce investment, OMD also dominates the industry with $8.7 billion in digital activities.

The ranking bookends OMD's performance at last month's Cannes Lions - where the agency's 38 wins made it the most medaled agency of the 2021 festival - underscoring OMD's singular offer to effectively drive marketing innovation at unrivaled global scale for marketers.

Commenting on OMD's latest third-party performance metrics, CEO Florian Adamski says, "Winning awards and dominating rankings is a byproduct of what we strive for every day: a relentless focus on better business outcomes for our clients. What really matters is that OMD entered 2021 with the highest ever client satisfaction scores and a highly unfair share of new business conversions and retentions. When we started our own transformation journey 3 years ago, no one could have foreseen the seismic shifts in our wider ecosystem and society, but it allowed us to build a start-up like ability to respond to the business realities of a post-pandemic world."

Exemplifying this agility was the launch of OMD's Fast Start Dashboard - a tool that made real-time marketplace intelligence accessible at a keystroke. Housing over 1.5 billion data points from more than 35 data partners, the Fast Start Dashboard provides OMD clients day-to-day, market-by-market visibility into critical data points to makes better decision, faster - including key market signals on consumer sentiment, and the media supply chain. Brands now have an actionable framework for determining, when, where and how much to invest - invaluable insight in a marketplace for which there is neither precedent, playbook, nor projections.

According to COMvergence, OMD is well positioned for another strong year, having added more than $800M in new business wins and retentions in the first half of 2021, including Philips, The Home Depot, Citrix and the World Expo.

About OMD OMD Worldwide is the world's largest media network with more than 13,000 people working in over 100 countries. Named Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year in 2019 and 2020, OMD, an Omnicom Media Group agency, is currently ranked the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index and most medaled media network at Cannes Lions 2019 & 2021.

