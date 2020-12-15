OmaviDates Brings The Nutritious Value Of An Ancient Fruit To Modern Consumers

PALM DESERT, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As we come to the end of another year, many people will reflect on their health and wellness and will begin to think about their goals for 2021. If considering a new gym routine, cutting down on snacks and treats and making this the year, then here is an easily accessible superfood that shouldn't be ignored. Medjool Rutab Dates are packed with nutrients, and just by adding two or three a day in a daily routine can help reap the benefits. As words spread, dates aid digestion because they are very high in fiber. However, fiber can also be beneficial for controlling blood sugar and stopping levels from spiking immediately after eating. Despite their sweet, fudgy flavor, Medjool Rutab Dates actually have a low glycaemic index, so it can satiate that sweet tooth without the sugar crash.

This ancient superfood has long been used by cultures all over the world to boost their immunity, reduce high blood pressure and maintain bone mass. Considered the oldest fruit on record, there is archaeological evidence of dates being grown between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers before 3000 B.C.

The Medjool date was brought to America in the 1900s, and date plantations flourished in Arizona and California. One company that is continuing to produce the very finest quality dried fruit is OmaviDates. With health and wellness in mind, OmaviDates produce their dried fruit organically, using no preservatives or GMOs. The Medjool Rutab dates are made with prime resources, and contain 30-45% moisture in each fruit, giving a delightfully soft, chewy and satisfying mouthfeel, also adding a rich, caramel-like taste which is much deeper than many other varieties.

Omar Elhalfy - CEO of Omavi Dates said:

"With the booming industries of multivitamins, supplements and artificial diet boosters, it's crazy that some people haven't yet discovered the good a few high-quality dates can do. They are nature's own daily supplement, all-natural, grown organically in the sun, packed full of antioxidants and nutrients - and they taste delicious too! We are passionate about providing consumers with an enjoyable daily snack that also has as many health benefits as possible, so we take great care to deliver our organic products in prime condition, with nutrients, taste and texture all preserved."

So when considering ways to boost your health and wellness go ahead and purchase some Medjool Dates and eat two or three a day to reap the rewards of this ancient natural health booster.

Buy Medjool dates here: https://omavidates.com

