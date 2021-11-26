Omaha Company Swings Into Holiday Giving Mode

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The season of giving is here, and companies all across the Omaha metro are focusing their attention on how they can give back to the community. Fusion Medical Staffing is planning their third annual event to give back to families through Angels Among Us.

Angels Among Us will be connecting Fusion with families to help support them with gifts and essentials for this holiday season. The gifts will be presented at Fusion's Angels Among Us holiday party. This is scheduled for December 9th where the families will go from room to room to enjoy hot chocolate, make crafts, decorate cookies, and meet Santa Claus.

"Since the relationship between Fusion and Angels Among Us started back in 2019, we've been told from their staff that the work being done is changing lives," Figgins said. "The impact is seen in the faces of the families. They have pure excitement, joy, and above all else relief that for just a couple of hours they don't have to think about cancer. The Omaha community then gets to hear, through stories that are shared, about how amazing this event truly is."

Fusion's purpose is to improve the lives of everyone they touch, so fundraisers and opportunities to give back to the Omaha community are a priority. Just in the past year, the company has donated to MS Forward to help with equipment costs and the Hereditary Cancer Foundation to give more resources to for early cancer detection.

"The philanthropy groups and events we partner with need our help, and we need them as well," said Ryan Figgins, employee engagement manager. "It allows Fusion employees to build on our core purpose that often align with their own. We now have more than 550 employees who are excited to be able to give their energy toward helping others. They are brought into our purpose, so we make sure they are given the chance to spread their generosity."

Fusion's focus is on making the holiday season special for the families who are part of Angels Among Us. The families involved have children with cancer, so making their holiday as special as possible is a huge priority of the entire Fusion family.

About Fusion Medical Staffing:Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Media Contact: Leah Kemple877-230-3885 324587@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omaha-company-swings-into-holiday-giving-mode-301431792.html

SOURCE Fusion Medical Staffing