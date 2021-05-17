Omada Named Winner Of The Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2021

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), has won the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine: Publisher's Choice in Identity & Access Management.

Omada was recognized for Omada Identity Cloud, a SaaS solution for modern identity governance and administration (IGA). Omada Identity Cloud meets the needs of businesses worldwide for secure, compliant and efficient administration of all users', employees', partners' customers' and contractors' access across systems and applications. Omada Identity Cloud is a full-featured solution that offers the same IGA capabilities that are available on-premises with the highest governance and audit standards in the industry.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more delighted."

Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher, C yber D e f e n se M agazine, said: "We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Omada is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment."

About OmadaOmada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to omada.net .

