Omada Named A Leader In Identity Management And Governance By Independent Research Firm

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada") announced today that it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave tm: Identity Management and Governance Q4 2021 report. Omada believes this ranking underscores its efforts in helping organizations reduce the complexity of governing their identities, meeting compliance and minimizing risk, while optimizing business efficiencies.

The Forrester Wave™ is one of the industry's leading guides for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace. The Identity Management and Governance Q4 2021 report looked at nine top vendors and evaluated them across 21 criteria, including product vision, execution roadmap and delivery model.

The Forrester report says the following about Omada, "Strategically, the vendor is intent on reducing complexity, which is often inherent in identity management programs, and on reducing cost and time-to-value for customers via SaaS delivery and a 12-week accelerator package."

According to the Forrester report, "The Omada Identity platform excels in role management and has very strong access request and approval and access certification capabilities. Dashboards and reporting are highly configurable, with over 100 out-of-the-box reports and the ability to drill down for detail and take action directly from the dashboards. Reference customers cited user provisioning, access request and approval, and role management as top features."

Omada meets the security, compliance and efficiency needs of today's business leaders. Omada's solutions remove cost and uncertainty from identity governance and access with benefits that include:

The highest governance and audit standards in the industry

Automatic provisioning, seamless workflows and reduced workloads through automation

Improved agility and cost control with a fully configurable no code solution allowing for easy upgrades

A best practice identity governance framework based on 20 years of experience that is built into the product avoiding large consulting programs

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said:"Our cloud-native, automated identity governance solution empowers organizations to reduce risk, achieve compliance and maximize efficiency. Our 12-week deployment and reduced time-to-value is critical to helping organizations implement identity governance quickly. We believe that our placement as a Leader in the Forrester Wave validates Omada's position as a global leader in the market to simplify our customers' biggest IMG challenges."

The Forrester Wave tm: Identity Management and Governance Q4 2021 report can be downloaded at www.omadaidentity.com.

About OmadaOmada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com.

