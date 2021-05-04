Olympus Promotes Manu Bettegowda

STAMFORD, Conn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners is pleased to announce the promotion of Manu Bettegowda to Managing Partner.

"Manu has been an integral member of the team since his arrival," said Rob Morris, founder and Managing Partner of Olympus Partners. "He is a top performer, and it has been a pleasure to watch him grow into a position of leadership at Olympus. He has set exceptional standards for work and for ethics."

Manu joined Olympus in 1998 as an Associate, and became a Partner in 2005. He has led many transactions in the industrial and consumer sectors for Olympus, including those involving Amspec, Ann's House of Nuts, Pregis, PSAV, Tank Holding Corp. and Waddington.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

