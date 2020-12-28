Olympus Acquires ONsite, Visualizes Further Growth

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford, CT based private equity firm Olympus Partners has acquired ONsite Mammography ("ONsite"), a leading provider of women's health imaging services in partnership with OB/GYN and primary care physicians, and physician groups. ONsite offers mammography, screening ultrasound and risk assessment services at over 75 locations across the U.S.

"Annual mammography screening is well recognized as a vital contributor to improving breast cancer outcomes. ONsite's in-office mammography services improve compliance with annual screening guidelines in a more convenient and comfortable environment, all while offering care in a lower cost setting and reads by the highest quality breast imaging focused radiologists," said Griffin Barstis, Principal at Olympus. "We are excited to partner with Karl Schmidt and the ONsite team to further expand the Company's services across the country."

The Olympus team included Jim Conroy, Griffin Barstis, Ozan Cubukcu and Sid Ahuja. Olympus was represented by Matt Goulding and James Brownstein from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

