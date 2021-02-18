Olympic Medalist Ryan Lochte Launches Loch'd In Training Powered By Suprema Fitness LLC, Founded By Health & Fitness Guru Jennifer Cohen

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Olympic Medalist Ryan Lochte announces the launch of his digital platform Loch'd In Training powered by Suprema Fitness LLC, a full-service agency backed by venture fund MDO Holdings. Suprema is led by CEO, Jennifer Cohen, best-selling author, international speaker, and health and fitness guru.

Suprema LLC will primarily invest in health and wellness tech startups. The partnership between Ryan Lochte and Suprema is among the first of its kind to be announced by the agency. Lochte's platform Loch'd In Training will provide users with live and on-demand workouts for only $12.99 per month or a $108 yearly subscription.

"The launch of Loch'd In Training is the culmination of months of work with Suprema. I could not be more proud to offer this exclusive platform with direct access to myself and my team including two weekly live workouts with me. For the first time ever, people can see in real-time how athletes like myself train for the Olympics and beyond," said Ryan Lochte.

Suprema LLC allows leading talent and athletes to monetize a completely new revenue stream through an entire health and fitness digital company. They create a custom branded digital vertical around talent, backed by marketing to maximize the audience.

"We are delighted to announce our company and our first partnership with world-renowned swimmer Ryan Lochte. Loch'd In Training demonstrates the level of work you can expect from Suprema out of the gate and we look forward to bringing consumers direct access to the biggest names in the fitness world," said Jennifer Cohen, CEO of Suprema.

Suprema's services include brand development strategy, digital marketing campaigns, video content creation, membership management, unique technology platforms, and all creative services clients will need to launch their digital platform.

About Ryan Lochte:Ryan is a twelve-time Olympic medalist with his eyes set on Tokyo 2021. His seven individual Olympic medals are second all-time in Men's Swimming and he currently holds the world record in the 200 individual medleys and was part of the American teams that still hold the world records for 4x200-meter-freestyle and 4x100-meter freestyle relay. His 12 overall medals are tied for second all-time in US Olympic history and he's preparing to add to both of those totals in Tokyo. Lochte has won a total of 90 medals in major international competitions - including 54 golds - spanning the Olympics, World Championships, Pan American Games, and Pan Pacific Games. Lochte has won an astonishing 39 world championship titles.

Lochte highlighted his footwork in the 23rd Season of Dancing With the Stars and joined the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2019. Lochte has been featured on the covers of international magazines such as TIME, Vogue, Men's Health and Men's Journal. Lochte lives in Gainesville with his wife Kayla and their two kids.

About Jennifer Cohen: Jennifer Cohen is a best-selling author, brand strategist, international speaker, and educator with a specific focus on building healthy habits to drive positive behavioral change. Jennifer took her passion and experience to develop and host one of the fastest rising, regularly ranked podcasts, " Habits & Hustle" featured on Entrepreneur.com, which brings together thought leaders and notable game-changers into thought-provoking conversations identifying effective techniques and ideas to help listeners level up their physical and mental capabilities.

Cohen also serves as a brand strategist to world-class brands including Weight Watchers, Muscle Milk, KIND Bar, Tonal Gym, LOEWS Hotels, and Tru Niagen. In addition, she was the co-founder of Hot 5, a very popular fitness app that was ranked #1 in the Apple App store and acquired by Weight Watchers in 2015. Most recently, she delivered her signature " 10% Target" as a TED talk which has garnered over 3 million views in only a few short months.

