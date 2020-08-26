Olympian Apolo Ohno And Legendary Gymnastics Coach Valorie Kondos Field Named Keynote Speakers For 8th Annual The RE/MAX Collection Luxury Forum

The virtual event on September 24 will also feature experts such as Louise Guido, Executive Director of Real Estate for The Wall Street Journal. The premier event caps a month of powerful virtual programming from RE/MAX - the virtual RE/MAX Commercial Symposium will take place September 14.

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The RE/MAX Collection today announced a list of renowned speakers for its Luxury Forum, which will be held virtually September 24 from 8:00 am to 12:40 pm MT. The annual event is hosted by the luxury division of RE/MAX and serves as one of the leading training and educational programs available to luxury agents in the real estate industry.

This year's speakers include:

Apolo Ohno , a short-track speed skater and the most decorated U.S. Winter Olympian in history , who promises an authentic and personal keynote on how to overcome uncertainty, pivot and reinvent.

, who promises an authentic and personal keynote on how to overcome uncertainty, pivot and reinvent. Valorie Kondos Field , legendary "National Coach of the Year" for the seven-time NCAA Champion UCLA gymnastics team, who will share lessons in transformative leadership.

who will share lessons in transformative leadership. No. 1 Worldwide Residential RE/MAX agent Jordan Cohen , back by popular demand to share his secrets to success.

, back by popular demand to share his secrets to success. Louise Guido , Executive Director of Real Estate for The Wall Street Journal and Associate Publisher of MansionGlobal.com , who will offer insight on how COVID has changed real estate forever, and how luxury agents can benefit.

, who will offer insight on how COVID has changed real estate forever, and how luxury agents can benefit. Peter Schravemade, Strategic Relationship Manager for BoxBrownie.com , who will discuss how to achieve excellence in marketing.

, who will discuss how to achieve excellence in marketing. Tami Simms , Expert Trainer for the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, who will offer advice on what luxury property marketing looks like in a new era.

"Succeeding as a luxury agent has always required an unwavering commitment to excellence and superior knowledge of the market - and in today's world, a willingness to reinvent to face new challenges," said Anne Miller, Vice President, Luxury and Commercial for RE/MAX. "Each speaker will share their own story of resilience and offer the tools and expertise required to stand out in the competitive luxury market."

An optional addition to the event includes the "Luxury Live" course from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing on Friday, September 25. The intensive course in luxury home sales and marketing training is the first step in becoming an Institute Member and earning the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation.

Registration for The RE/MAX Collection Luxury Forum is now open to RE/MAX Affiliates for the price of $75 and can be accessed here. Registration for the "Luxury Live" course is an additional $495.

Earlier in the month on September 14, the RE/MAX Commercial Symposium will feature a global lineup of experts on success strategies for the new normal. As the commercial landscape evolves in the face of the pandemic, speakers such as Gregory Fine, Executive Vice President and CEO of CCIM Institute, will offer insight to help commercial practitioners thrive. Interested RE/MAX Affiliates can learn more and register here.

