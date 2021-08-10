Olo Teams Up With Grubhub To Streamline Delivery And Digital Orders For Restaurants

Olo (OLO) - Get Report, a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry's digital transformation, today announced an engagement with Grubhub (GRUB) - Get Report, a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, to integrate digital orders directly into the point-of-sale (POS) of tens of thousands of restaurant brand locations via Olo Rails.

Rails is Olo's solution that makes it easy for restaurant brands to publish their menus, prices and location information on participating third-party marketplaces in order to drive incremental sales, simplify workflows and manage orders from multiple channels into one place. The solution also allows orders placed by consumers on the Grubhub website or app to be injected directly into the order stream at the restaurant to improve order accuracy and operational efficiencies for restaurant operators. Restaurants can do away with the need for multiple digital ordering tablets in the kitchen to improve tracking and profit accountability.

"Restaurants have experienced an influx of digital and delivery orders like we've never seen before given current industry tailwinds accelerated by the necessity for safety and convenience over the last year. We're proud to welcome Grubhub to our growing network of marketplace partners and know the ability to have digital orders from the Grubhub platform directly enter into our restaurant customers' POS, in addition to ensuring consistent menu display for consumers, will greatly benefit them operationally and financially," said Andrea Coe, VP & General Manager of Olo Rails.

"Our longstanding priority at Grubhub is to serve restaurants, and we're constantly looking for ways to make it easier for restaurant brands to partner with us and better fit online ordering into their operations," said Kevin Kearns, Senior Vice President of Restaurants at Grubhub. "By teaming up with Olo, our restaurant partners can now use Rails to provide a reliable and streamlined behind-the-counter process for restaurant team members, while also ensuring order accuracy and a great experience for diners."

"The digital landscape is rapidly expanding as guests continue to enjoy the convenience of ordering ahead. This makes it more important than ever for information like menus and pricing to be reflected accurately and updated in real time across all of our channels," said Dan Harmon, President & COO of Smoothie King. "With Grubhub's marketplace and delivery capabilities now integrated with Olo's Rails solution, our store teams can better streamline their operations, eliminate human errors and duplication, and focus on providing great service to our valued guests."

About OloOlo is a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry's digital transformation. Millions of orders per day run on Olo's enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations. The Olo platform provides the infrastructure to capture demand and manage consumer orders from every channel. With integrations to over 100 technology partners, Olo customers can build digital experiences with the largest and most flexible restaurant commerce ecosystem on the market. Over 400 restaurant brands use Olo to grow digital sales, maximize profitability, and preserve direct consumer relationships. Learn more at olo.com.

About GrubhubGrubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 33 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

