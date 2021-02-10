OLLY Announces New 2021 Celebrity Ambassador, Rebel Wilson

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated actor, comedian and writer, Rebel Wilson, takes her commitment to wellness to the next level by joining OLLY as a brand ambassador for 2021. Rebel Wilson's continued dedication to living an authentic healthy lifestyle is a fantastic alignment for OLLY's mission to help you be the happiest and healthiest version of yourself every day.

As a longtime fan of OLLY's broad range of supplements for multiple occasions in daily life, Rebel Wilson was thrilled to partner with the brand. "I am popping OLLY's supplements all day - from when I start my morning with the Women's Multi, followed by Goodbye Stress gummies to tackle my heavy workload times, my Undeniable Beauty and Collagen Rings in the afternoon for a beauty boost, and finally the Sleep gummies at night for a good night's rest!" says Rebel Wilson. "From work to work out, I love that OLLY fits perfectly into my busy lifestyle and helps me manage everything in my daily routine for happiness and health."

In partnership with global storytelling studio Revery and with collaboration from influencer marketing and PR agency, Blended Strategy Group, OLLY launches the 'OLLY, SET, GO' campaign featuring Rebel Wilson feeling energized and healthy as she tackles a busy day and multiple events seamlessly, from sunrise to sundown. The campaign video was directed by esteemed award-winning director, Emma Westenberg, in conjunction with the female-founded Epoch production company. Media agency m/SIX is leading media strategy and buying for the new campaign with a multi-platform program developed to drive strong reach and impact with millennial consumers - encompassing TV, online video, digital and audio.

"We are so excited to have Rebel Wilson join OLLY as a brand ambassador for 2021," says Mari Mazzucco, Marketing Communications Manager for OLLY. "With Rebel, this is such an organic partnership. We love that Rebel has been taking OLLY supplements for years and has been such a positive example of health and happiness. We are thrilled to have Rebel as the face and inspiration of our latest campaign."

About OLLYOLLY is a San Francisco based company whose mission is to make nutrition delightfully easy as it believes good health is the foundation of happiness. OLLY is known for its gummy, ultra softgels, capsule, and powder supplements.

