Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation In The 27th Annual Goldman Sachs Virtual Retailing Conference

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OLLI) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 27th Annual Goldman Sachs Virtual Retailing Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2020 at 12:50 PM ET. Attending for Ollie's will be John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Stasz, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at http://investors.ollies.us/. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

