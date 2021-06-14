OliX Pharmaceuticals To Present At 2021 RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit

SUWON, Republic of Korea, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that June Hyun Park, Ph.D., Principal Scientist at OliX Pharmaceuticals, will present at the second annual RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit, being held virtually June 15-17, 2021.

Dr. Park will provide an overview of the key features of asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA) and discuss OliX's proprietary cp-asiRNA technology for locally administered therapeutics and GalNAc-asiRNA technology for liver targeting therapeutics. He will also discuss OliX's preclinical and clinical development programs across various disease indications, including hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Details for the upcoming virtual conference are below:

Title: Therapeutic Development Using Chemically Modified Asymmetric siRNAs

Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Time: 4:00 PM Eastern Time

Presentation Track: Therapeutic Development of Efficient Gene Silencing Drugs

Event Link: https://rnaibased-therapeutics.com/seminar/therapeutic-development-using-chemically-modified-asymmetric-sirnas/

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company's core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered as the most efficient gene silencing technology. Based on asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target locally administrable diseases, such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases. For more information, please visit: https://www.olixpharma.com/eng

Media Contact:

Jon YuWestwicke/ICR PRPhone: +1.475.395.5375 jon.yu@westwicke.com