OliX Pharmaceuticals To Conduct One-on-One Meetings With Potential Partners At BIO Digital 2021 Conference

SUWON, Republic of Korea, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the Company's management will hold one-on-one partnering meetings at BIO Digital 2021, being held virtually June 14-18, 2021.

Sun Woo Hong, Ph.D., head of R&D at OliX Pharmaceuticals, will be available to discuss global licensing options for the Company's pipeline programs for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and androgenic alopecia (hair loss) as well as core technologies including GalNAc conjugation technology for liver targeting. The Company will also be available to discuss Asian territory licensing for its programs targeting age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

To schedule a virtual meeting, please visit BIO One-on-One Partnering™ here: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/partnering

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company's core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered as the most efficient gene silencing technology. Based on asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target locally administrable diseases, such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases. For more information, please visit: https://www.olixpharma.com/eng

Media Contact:

Jon YuWestwicke/ICR PRPhone: +1.475.395.5375 jon.yu@westwicke.com