Olivia Colman, Kaley Cuoco, Kerry Washington And Mindy Kaling Shine In De Beers Jewellers At The 73rd Emmy Awards
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamonds from De Beers Jewellers shined on Olivia Colman, Kaley Coco, Kerry Washington and Mindy Kaling at the live and in-person 2021 Emmy Awards held at the L.A. Live's Event Deck in Los Angeles, CA.
Actor and Emmy Award winner Olivia Colman looked radiant as she accepted her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown wearing classic diamond drop earrings and two diamond cocktail rings.
Actor, double nominee for The Flight Attendant, and presenter Kaley Cuoco walked the red carpet in a vibrant yellow gown wearing delicate and whimsical diamond jewelry. She paired diamond drop earrings with a floral diamond statement cuff bracelet and two classic diamond eternity bands, perfectly completing her look.
Actor Kerry Washington presented the Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, wearing natural and responsibly sourced diamonds to accompany her gorgeous silver gown. Her dazzling statement earrings featured both polished diamonds and rare green diamonds in their natural, rough form, which she paired with a coordinating cocktail ring.
Mindy Kaling exuded old- Hollywood glamour in a sparkling diamond collar necklace, drop diamond earrings and cocktail ring in striking contrast to her elegant black gown as she presented the award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.
De Beers Jewellers looks at the 73 rd Emmy Awards:
Actor and Emmy Award Nominee Kaley Cuoco
- De BeersDrops of Light Earrings set in Platinum, 4.21 carats
- De BeersAria High Jewellery Bracelet set in 18k White Gold, 34.61 carats
- De BeersAllegria Large Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 2.00 carats
- De BeersArpeggia Three-Row Ring Set in 18k White Gold, 1.67 carats
Actor and Emmy Award Winner Olivia Colman
- De Beers Lea Earrings set in Platinum, 4.86 carats
- De Beers Enchanted Lotus Medal Ring set in 18k White gold, 0.91 carats
- De Beers Monarch Butterfly White Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold, 2.94 carats
Actor and Presenter Kerry Washington
- De BeersTalisman Green Rough Earrings set in 18k White Gold, 26.95 carats
- De BeersTalisman Green Rough Ring set in 18k White Gold, 6.08 carats
- De Beers London by De Beers Albert Bridge Ring set in 18k White Gold, 5.00 carats
- De Beers Adonis Rose Three Line Bracelet set in 18k White Gold, 16.51 carats
Actor and Presenter Mindy Kaling
- De Beers Assana Necklace set in 18k White Gold, 37.47 carats
- De Beers Drops of Light Earrings set in Platinum, 7.93 carats
- De Beers Enchanted Lotus Cocktail Ring set in 18k White Gold, 6.79 carats
ABOUT DE BEERS JEWELLERS
Founded in London, De Beers Jewellers is the destination for natural diamond jewellery, sharing De Beers expertise as the Home of Diamonds to guide individuals on their personal journey of discovery, helping them find the diamond that is unique to them.
De Beers are committed to ensuring all diamonds are sourced in a manner that honours the social, ethical and environmental expectations shared with its customers. Stringent sourcing procedures, selection processes and certification requirements mean the brand can make a confident declaration that the diamonds in every piece of De Beers jewellery are natural, untreated, conflict-free and ethically sourced. The company's sustainable practices focus on four key pillars: standing with women and girls, protecting the natural world, partnering with thriving communities and leading an ethical industry. This includes partnerships with international organisations such as UN Women, whom De Beers are working with to challenge gender stereotypes and support skills development for women and girls.
De Beers Jewellers has 31 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.
For more on De Beers Group's Building Forever goals, visit: https://www.debeersgroup.com/sustainability-and-ethics
