Oliver Stone Shines As Interviewer In New Documentary "QAZAQ History Of The Golden Man"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- " QAZAQ History Of The Golden Man"is a one of a kind documentary that explores the challenges, misconceptions, and difficulties in being the last of the Soviet republics to declare independence through the obstacles faced in reconstructing a nation from scratch still suffering from the Soviet traumas of the 20th century.

This feature documentary film is part of an 8 episode series on the life of Nursultan Nazarbayev interviewed by Oliver Stone to tell the story of a great journey that brings the Kazakh nation to sovereignty during the time of Scythian's to a current multipolar world.

Genre: Documentary,Country: USA,Year: 2021, 113 Minutes.Director: Igor Lopatonok, Producer: Vera Tomilova, Igo Kobzev, Igor Lopatonok. Executive Producer: Oliver Stone with Carlo Siliotto: Music Composer. Principal Cast: Nursultan Nazarbayev, Dariga Nazarbayeva, Oliver Stone, and Igor Lopatonok.

Trailer: https://bit.ly/3jZADOL

About Igor Lopatonok:Igor Lopatonok is a movie producer who is well known for his game-changing colorization and 3D conversion work in the United States and in Europe. He is the pioneer in cutting-edge technologies to restore, colorize and repurpose famous Soviet Union classic movies such as "Only old men go to Battle," "Volga-Volga," "Officers," "Circus," "Three Poplars at Plyuschikha," "Father of a Soldier" and others.

Igor was born in the Ukraine, Soviet Union. He was admitted to the National University of Dnipropetrovsk when he was only 16 years old. His first degree was as an engineer. Later he went to Moscow to study at the Moscow State University of International Relations where he was majoring in International Finance. For a number of years, Igor was successfully working in investment and law businesses.

ABOUT THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL (AWFF)The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, brings the best of a broad selection of Asian world cinema to Los Angeles to draw greater recognition to the region's wealth of filmmakers and to strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the festival champions films from more than 50 countries across Asia, from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India and the Middle East. All participating films are provided with the unique opportunity to be guided through the challenging awards season. They're also showcased to Motion Picture Academy members, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the entertainment Guilds for enhanced exposure, media attention, and awards consideration. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh, USA.

