Olink To Present At The Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

UPPSALA, Sweden, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that it will be participating in the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Jon Heimer, CEO and Oskar Hjelm, CFO are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, June 9 th, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. ET.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of the Olink website at investors.olink.com/investor-relations.

About OlinkOlink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

