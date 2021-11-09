Olema Oncology To Present At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Olema" or "Olema Oncology," Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November.

Details for the company's participation are as follows:

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. GMT (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT) Format: Live Fireside Chat

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Tuesday, November 16, 2021 5:00 p.m. GMT (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT) Live Fireside Chat Event: 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Time: 11:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. PT) Format: Live Fireside Chat

Live webcasts of these presentations may be accessed under the Investors & Media section of Olema's website ( www.olema.com) and will be archived for 14 days.

