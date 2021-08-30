Olema Oncology To Present At Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Olema" or "Olema Oncology," Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers, today announced that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT).

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed under the Investors & Media section of Olema's website ( www.olema.com) and will be archived for 14 days.

About Olema OncologyOlema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers. Olema's lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally-available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco.

Contact:Eva StroynowskiVice President, Communications and Investor Relations eva@olema.com