Olema Oncology Issues Statement Regarding Falsified Information Circulating On Social Media

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Olema" or "Olema Oncology," Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers, has been alerted to falsified information circulating on social media relating to the company's planned poster presentation for the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OP-1250 at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The falsified poster image was not released or authorized by the company.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers. Olema's lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

