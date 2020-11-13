Olema Oncology Appoints Biopharma Industry Veteran Sandra J. Horning, M.D., To Board Of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olema Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers, today announced the appointment of Sandra J. Horning, M.D., FACP, FASCO, to the company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Horning retired from Roche in 2019 after a 10-year career at Roche/Genentech during which she helped bring 15 new medicines to patients including in oncology. She most recently served as Chief Medical Officer and Global Head of Product Development. Prior to joining Roche/Genentech, Dr. Horning was a Professor of Medicine, Oncology and Blood and Bone Marrow Transplantation at Stanford University School of Medicine for more than 20 years, where she remains a Professor of Medicine, Emerita.

"Sandra is a valuable addition to our Board. She is a seasoned executive with deep experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and an expert in oncology drug development with 25 years of experience as a practicing oncologist, researcher and tenured professor at Stanford," said Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Olema Oncology. "We look forward to Sandra's many contributions to the Board as we work to advance the clinical development of OP-1250, our lead program in breast cancer."

"I was fortunate to work closely with Sean for several years at Genentech and before that at Stanford University School of Medicine, and I am honored to join Olema Oncology's Board," said Dr. Horning. "I have been impressed by Olema's deep understanding of the biology of endocrine-driven cancers, and its commitment to building a patient-centered oncology company to help improve the lives of women with breast cancer. I look forward to sharing my experience and insights with the Olema team and fellow Board members as the company grows."

" Olema is pleased to welcome Dr. Horning to the Olema board," said Ian T. Clark, Olema's Chairperson of the Board. "I also had the experience of previously working with Sandra as she advanced multiple novel oncology product candidates successfully through regulatory approval and ultimately to patients worldwide. With Olema now transitioned to a clinical-stage organization, Sandra's perspective as an oncologist and a physician will be a wonderful addition to the Olema board of directors."

Dr. Horning is currently a co-founder of and advisor to EQRx, a biotechnology company focused on creating innovative medicines at lower prices. She serves on the Board of Directors of Gilead Sciences and Moderna. She was President of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) from 2005 to 2006. She has served on the editorial boards of several peer-reviewed medical journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Clinical Cancer Research, Clinical Lymphoma, Leukemia & Lymphoma, the Annals of Internal Medicine and the American Journal of Medicine, and authored more than 300 publications. Dr. Horning has received numerous awards and recognition throughout her career. She is the recipient of the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association 2020 Woman of the Year, 2017 Duane Roth Memorial Award, 2014 Fierce Biotech Top Women in Biotech Award, and 2010 Top Women in Bay Area Business Award. Dr. Horning received an M.D. from the University of Iowa School of Medicine and completed a post-graduate oncology clinical fellowship at Stanford University.

About Olema OncologyOlema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers. Olema's lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco.For more information, please visit www.olema.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olema-oncology-appoints-biopharma-industry-veteran-sandra-j-horning-md-to-board-of-directors-301172598.html

SOURCE Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc