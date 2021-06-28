ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that we announce that Oleg Bourlakov passed away in Moscow on 21 st June 2021.

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that we announce that Oleg Bourlakov passed away in Moscow on 21 st June 2021. His sister was with him in Moscow when he died.

Oleg was a Russian entrepreneur and engineer, most publicly known for his innovative project, the sailing yacht, Black Pearl.

As a former officer in the Soviet army, and consistent with his family traditions, it was Oleg's wish to be buried in the military cemetery in St Petersbourg,

Rest in Peace.

Masha IonochkinaPress OfficerWritten enquiries may be addressed to platformasarl@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oleg-bourlakov-obituary-301321103.html

SOURCE Press Office of Oleg Bourlakov