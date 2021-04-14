Old World Industries Taps Automotive Aftermarket Veteran Greg Noethlich As Chief Executive Officer

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old World Industries announced the appointment of automotive industry veteran, Greg Noethlich, as its new chief executive officer effective April 5 th. As CEO of one of America's largest privately-held automotive aftermarket companies, Noethlich will be responsible for accelerating the growth of Old World Industries with its iconic PEAK®, BlueDEF® and Final Charge® brands while remaining true to its values as a family-owned company.

"We're thrilled to have Greg join the team as we continue to build our brands and products to effectively serve our consumers and customers," stated Old World Industries co-founder and chairman Tom Hurvis. "Greg brings energy, commitment and a strong depth of experience from the automotive aftermarket sector as well as vast knowledge in the manufacturing and operations of automotive, electronics and consumer product companies."

Noethlich comes to Old World Industries after leading several major automotive aftermarket businesses including FRAM Oil Filters, Prestone Products and, most recently, Champion Laboratories. "Old World Industries has amazing brands, products and people who are committed to winning with our customers and consumers every day. I'm looking forward to leading the organization into a new chapter while preserving its legacy," said Noethlich.

For more information about Old World Industries, visit https://www.owi.com.

ABOUT OLD WORLD INDUSTRIESOld World Industries, LLC is among the largest privately held companies competing in the automotive aftermarket. The Northbrook, Illinois-based company enjoys a presence in various consumer product markets around the world. Old World's brands include a full line of PEAK® Performance Automotive Aftermarket Products including Antifreeze-Coolant, Motor Oil, Washer Fluid, Lighting and Wiper Blades; BlueDEF® Diesel Exhaust Fluid and Equipment; Final Charge® Heavy Duty Extended Life Coolant and Fleet Charge® SCA Precharged Heavy Duty Coolant. For more information, please visit www.owi.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-world-industries-taps-automotive-aftermarket-veteran-greg-noethlich-as-chief-executive-officer-301269097.html

SOURCE Old World Industries