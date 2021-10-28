Old Dominion Freight Line Sustainability Efforts Earn Seventh Consecutive SmartWay® Excellence Award

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has once again been recognized by the U.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has once again been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its efforts to reduce emissions and operate sustainably. The agency named Old Dominion a recipient of its 2021 SmartWay® Excellence Award, marking the seventh consecutive year the less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier has earned the honor. Old Dominion accepted the award during a virtual ceremony on October 27.

Old Dominion and SmartWay® have partnered together for more than twelve years. As part of the program, Old Dominion continues to roll out new strategies and innovations that help the carrier reduce emissions, increase fuel performance, and provide cleaner air for the communities it serves.

"As the supply chain faces unprecedented demand, carriers face a two-fold challenge: keep trucks moving, while mitigating the environmental impacts of vehicles on land and sea," said Greg Gantt, president and CEO, Old Dominion Freight Line. "Through our work with the EPA and other SmartWay® partner companies, we're finding efficient transportation solutions that both improve operations and benefit the communities we work in. We're proud to accept the 2021 SmartWay® award, and look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come."

The SmartWay® Transport Partnership provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains, allowing partners to reduce emissions and create a process for clean and efficient operations. Collectively, the SmartWay® Partnership program has contributed to savings of 312 million oil barrels, $41.8 billion in fuel costs, and 133 million metric tons of CO 2 - the equivalent to eliminating annual electricity use in 21 million homes.

"For 17 years the SmartWay® Transport Partnership has worked together with stakeholders in the freight industry to find innovative ways to reduce pollution from goods movement," said Sarah Dunham, Director of EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality. "We commend the innovation, drive, and collaborative spirit of our partners whose efforts are helping to meet the challenge of climate change and to create a healthier environment for us all."

Developed jointly in 2004 by EPA and Charter Partners represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility, this innovative program provides tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use. More than 4,200 companies, including retailers, manufacturers, distributors, cargo owners and other freight shippers participate in a partnership with SmartWay®.

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload ("LTL") motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

