Old Dominion Freight Line Supports U.S. Military Through USO Partnership

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. today announced a new partnership with the USO, designed to support active-duty service members and their families, and provide resources and programming that will help service members as they prepare to transition out of the military. The two-year partnership will take effect on January 1, 2022.

As part of the partnership, Old Dominion will make an annual contribution to the USO. Since 1941, the USO — a private, nonprofit organization — has served the men and women of the U.S. military, and their families, throughout their time in uniform - from the moment they join, through their deployments and as they transition back to their communities.

With a focus on supporting the USO Pathfinder® Transition Program, OD will participate in virtual and in-person networking and employment events to provide service members and military spouses with industry information, resources, and opportunities with its network of 249 service centers across the country.

"Ahead of this Veteran's Day, we're excited to announce a partnership with the USO. The work their organization is doing to help our active-duty service members is an honorable cause that OD wants to support," said Greg Gantt, president and CEO, Old Dominion Freight Line. "We need to support the military family to help keep them connected throughout their service time, and, when it comes time to transition, help provide them with opportunities for a meaningful career in the civilian workforce."

Through the USO Pathfinder® Transition Program, the USO works with strategic partners to connect service members and military spouses to resources within these focus areas: employment, education, financial wellness, mentoring, and increased access to relevant veteran resources in their communities when separation from service occurs. By leveraging its unique position of having USO locations across the globe and offering virtual and digital services, the USO can engage with transition-focused programming earlier in service members' careers, resulting in higher educated, more financially stable, and better-connected service members and military spouses. Since the program was created in 2015, USO Transition Specialists have created more than 50,000 personalized action plans that help individuals build a roadmap to achieve their personal and professional goals.

"Old Dominion believes in keeping promises, investing in communities and helping others and this aligns with the mission that the USO has delivered for more than eight decades, to strengthen and connect our Armed Forces," said J.D. Crouch II, USO CEO and president. "Together, we can be a Force Behind the Forces and achieve great outcomes that give back to the military and help service members and military spouses explore new career opportunities."

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload ("LTL") motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

