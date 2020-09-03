Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update For Third-Quarter 2020

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) today reported certain less-than-truckload ("LTL") operating metrics for August 2020. Revenue per day increased 1.3% as compared to August 2019 due to a 2.4% increase in LTL tons per day that was partially offset by a decrease in LTL revenue per hundredweight. The change in LTL tons per day was attributable to a 5.9% increase in LTL weight per shipment that was partially offset by a 3.3% decrease in LTL shipments per day. For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel surcharges decreased 0.9% and increased 2.3%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.

Greg C. Gantt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Dominion, commented, "We are encouraged by recent trends that contributed to the year-over-year increase in our LTL revenue per day for August. This positive inflection in our revenue is a result of improving demand trends from our customers in the industrial and retail sectors, which are increasingly prioritizing high-quality service from their carriers. With an unmatched value proposition that is based on our ability to deliver superior service at a fair price, as well as our available network capacity to support further growth, we believe Old Dominion is the best-positioned carrier to capitalize on the improving market trends. While there are continuing risks to the domestic economy, we believe these recent trends will create additional opportunities for us to win market share while also supporting our long-term yield initiatives. Our ability to do so is driven by our dedicated employees, who consistently deliver superior service to our customers regardless of the operational challenges they face in this current environment. We thank each member of our OD Family for their efforts as they continue Helping The World Keep Promises."

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ("LTL"), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

