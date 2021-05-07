Old Bridge Cellars Expands Portfolio To Include Tasmanian Producer Devil's Corner

NAPA, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Bridge Cellars (OBC) is pleased to announce the expansion of its portfolio to include Devil's Corner and Tamar Ridge, two Tasmanian wineries that showcase the diverse regionality of this island state.

NAPA, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Bridge Cellars (OBC) is pleased to announce the expansion of its portfolio to include Devil's Corner and Tamar Ridge, two Tasmanian wineries that showcase the diverse regionality of this island state. Inspired by the reception of its own Maison L'Envoyé wines from the region, OBC has been looking to partner with other like-minded Tasmanian wineries to import into the US.

From Tasmania's East Coast, Devil's Corner has grown in recent years to become the #1 Tasmanian brand and the #1 Pinot Noir sold in Australia (by value), while Tamar Ridge delves deeply into the terroir of the lower Tamar Valley.

Focusing on Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, Devil's Corner is located near the famed Freycinet Peninsula and takes its name from a rugged patch in nearby waters. The vineyard's close proximity to the Moulting Lagoon and Coles Bay lends a cool edge to the intense fruit characters found in the Devil's Corner Chardonnay and Pinot Noir (SRP $19). The Resolution Chardonnay and Pinot Noir (SRP $29) steps up the game with wild yeast fermentations and judicious oak maturation.

Tamar Ridge Pinot Noir (SRP $30) highlights this northerly region's slightly warmer location with darker fruit characters accentuated by lively acidity derived from the loam/ironstone soils.

ABOUT OLD BRIDGE CELLARS

Old Bridge Cellars is a leading importer, sales and marketing specialist based in Napa, California. OBC's portfolio is recognized for its collection of independently owned regional estates including d'Arenberg, Leeuwin Estate, John Duval, Poggiotondo, Innocent Bystander, Domaine de Nizas, Jasper Hill, Cullen, Frisk, Brokenwood, Champagne Collet, Maison L'Envoyé, Greg Norman Estates, Chambers Rosewood, Coeur Clémentine and Clos Cantenac.

