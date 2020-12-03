OLB Sees Strong Opportunities In The Hospitality Sector For Its DoubleBeam Payments Platform

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, announced that its DoubleBeam cloud-based payment services platform has been optimized to enable hospitality...

The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) , a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, announced that its DoubleBeam cloud-based payment services platform has been optimized to enable hospitality providers to expand business opportunities and deliver safe customer service options in COVID-restricted environments.

DoubleBeam is a fully integrated component of OLB's omnicommerce portfolio, delivering comprehensive marketing, ordering, payment, and fulfillment processes through intuitive software and hardware. Utilized by operators of every size, DoubleBeam leverages the cloud to provide frictionless customer service and simple integration with back office processes and kitchen operations.

"We've been working hard throughout the pandemic to ensure that DoubleBeam customers can easily transition from a traditional premise-centric business model to a cloud-based infrastructure that facilitates safe business practices, including online ordering and fulfillment, contactless payment, and flexible delivery options," said Ronny Yakov, chief executive officer for OLB. "By processing millions of transactions each month, DoubleBeam is proving its value as a secure and reliable solution that helps hospitality providers and other businesses flourish in the most challenging situations. We expect this trend to continue as more organizations seek efficient options to maintain operations."

DoubleBeam hardware and software can often be set up in less than 15 minutes. The platform's features include seamless order entry and processing with a direct link to kitchen printing systems, templates for menu management, a website builder, marketing and loyalty programs, and a free mobile app. DoubleBeam online and mobile apps also allow customers to pay for orders before entering the establishment, store favorite orders and payment sources, and provides a pathway for advertising and loyalty promotions.

DoubleBeam, and the entire OLB omnicommerce solution set, offer merchants a broad array of seamless integrations with inventory, warehouse, and supply chain management, accounting, employee scheduling and time tracking, and other business platforms.

Merchants interested in implementing DoubleBeam services can set up an account at https://doublebeam.com/get-started/. Resellers interested in adding DoubleBeam to their portfolio should visit https://doublebeam.com/new-reseller.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a payment facilitator and commerce service provider that delivers cloud-based merchant services for web-based and brick-and-mortar organizations. OLB provides a seamless, end-to-end digital commerce solution that includes site creation, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, outbound marketing, sales reporting, and fundraising. With services from private label shopping sites designed to maintain the unique look or feel of the merchant website, to order fulfillment and customer service, OLB remains invisible to the user and promotes the merchant's brand with market-leading technology and solutions. For more information about solutions, services, or to find a reseller, please visit www.olb.com. Investor information is available at www.olb.com/investors-data.

