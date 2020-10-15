OLB Group Integrates 3-D Secure To Its Solutions Portfolio

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-size merchants, announced it has integrated a comprehensive 3D Secure service for its merchants through its proprietary Secure...

The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) , a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-size merchants, announced it has integrated a comprehensive 3D Secure service for its merchants through its proprietary Secure Pay payment gateway.

3-D Secure is an essential security layer for merchants accepting online payments by authenticating consumers before transactions are completed. This technology protects both businesses and consumers from fraudulent activity and ensures that merchants are not liable for unauthorized chargebacks. 3-D Secure is backed and recognized by all major debit and credit card issuers, including Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

Ronny Yakov, chief executive officer of OLB, said, "The integration of 3-D Secure into our SecurePay payment gateway illustrates our ongoing commitment to ensure merchants and their customers leverage the most advanced security solutions in the industry. As more transactions continue to transition from card present to online and mobile payments, we expect that the 3-D Secure solution will become a much-needed tool for our ecommerce merchants. Providing merchants with seamless and cost-efficient solutions to address and solve the challenges of competing online will always remain a core initiative of OLB."

Headquartered in New York, OLB is one of the nation's leading providers of omnicommerce services for the fast growing small and mid-size sector. OLB currently serves more than 8,500 merchants across industries that include retail, restaurants, hospitality, professional services, and other markets. At the heart of OLB's omnicommerce offering is its ShopFast platform, a cloud management portal that enables merchants to seamlessly integrate multiple business functions that occur on-site, online, and via mobile devices. Through this technology, merchants can accept and fulfill orders, process payments through both traditional and contactless interfaces, launch customized data-driven marketing campaigns, and initiate and manage loyalty programs. OLB's technology is PCI DSS secure and follows the guidelines of data privacy mandates.

Merchants interested in leveraging 3-D Secure are invited to contact The OLB Group at www.olb.com to set up an account at https://cardaccept.com/#contact

Investor Database for Future Press Releases and Industry Updates

Interested investors and shareholders are invited to be added to the corporate e-mail database for corporate press releases and industry updates by sending an e-mail to investorrelations@OLB.com

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a payment facilitator and commerce service provider that delivers cloud-based merchant services for web-based and brick-and-mortar organizations. OLB provides a seamless, end-to-end digital commerce solution that includes site creation, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, outbound marketing, sales reporting, and fundraising. With services from private label shopping sites designed to maintain the unique look or feel of the merchant website, to order fulfillment and customer service, OLB remains invisible to the user and promotes the merchant's brand with market-leading technology and solutions. For more information about solutions, services, or to find a reseller, please visit www.olb.com. Investor information is available at www.olb.com/investors-data

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce applications to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform. While the Company's management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005363/en/