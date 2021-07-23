Olansi Launched Its New Line Of Air Purifiers To Help Homeowners Beat The Air Pollution Blues

GUANGZHOU, China, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olansi, a leading manufacturer of eco-friendly home appliances, recently launched its latest selection of air purifiers that are designed specifically for large spaces. The owners claimed that the eco-friendly air purifiers are ideal for removing harmful airborne particles, such as dust, bacteria and plain and help homeowners beat the air pollution blues within the confines of their homes. The Olansi air purifier products include smart air purifiers, PM1.0 air purifiers, PM2.5 air purifiers, car air purifiers, desktop air purifiers and small air purifiers.

Olansi, which provides all types of indoor air quality improvement products for home, office, and cars, uses next-gen technologies while manufacturing their HVAC products. They stated that the latest product comes with a 2-in-1 design and can also works as an ionizer.

"The household air purifier comes with a top-rated HEPA filter and a Japanese custom motor which is quiet and saves a lot of energy. Not only this one, but all of our air purifiers are noiseless units that do not bother sleep. The air quality sensor we used in this product is imported from Japan. The product has a high CADR plus low noise, adjustable controls, accurate infrared sensors, Wi-Fi control and many more user-friendly features. The product is approved by 3C, CB, CE, CQC, ERP, RoHS, and SGS", said Daniel Yuan, a top executive of the China-based manufacturing company.

Daniel also added that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its rippling effects across the world, the company decided to unveil their best air purifier products which can effectively remove 99.99% airborne viruses, as well as allergens and bacteria from room environment.

"We are an end-to-end home appliances manufacturing company specialized in research and design, mould design, injection moulding, mesh manufacturing, product designing and manufacturing as well as sales and servicing", said Daniel.

"We primarily focus on design and development of health and environment-friendly home, office and car appliances that can be used for purifying water and air. In the coming weeks, we are looking to make arrangements with large retail stores to make the product available through their outlets. However, customers can now make purchases through our website as well. They can also get in touch with our customer support executives for any query", he added.

About the Company

Established in 2009, located in Guangzhou City South China, Olansi is a professional air purifier OEM manufacturer. Products contain home air purifier, HEPA air purifier, negative ion air purifier, ionizer air purifier, PM2.5 air purifier, car air purifier, room air purifier, smart air purifier and so on.

Name: Daniel Yuan

Email: Daniel@olansgz.com

Web: https://www.olansichina.com

Organization: Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd

Address: Buidling 1, No.1 Of Haiyi Street, Lanhe Town, Nansha District, Guangzhou, China

Phone:+86-15915736889

