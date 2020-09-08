Okuma's New MCR-S Double Column Roughs And Finishes Press Dies In One Setup

The innovative MCR-S double column machining center combines cutting-edge technology and process improvements to reduce cycle time by 25 percent.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading manufacturer of CNC machine tools, announces the debut of the new MCR-S double column machining center (DCMC). Okuma's MCR-S roughs and finishes press dies in one setup and is designed for heavy duty machining of process-intensive press dies. It features full 5-face and 5-axis machining and is excellent for die repair work.

The MCR-S accommodates a wide range of stamping die requirements making it an ideal fit for the automotive and aerospace industries. It can easily handle hardened cast iron, nonferrous and exotic materials.

Maximum productivity and accuracy are achieved through various intelligent technologies and innovations, including:

The MCR-S one setup process achieves a 25 percent reduction in cycle time compared to similar models by utilizing faster cutting feed rates and spindle speeds, and eliminating the process-intensive steps of manually finishing a die.

Okuma's Thermo-Friendly technology reduces heat in the machining process and compensates for any ambient temperature changes, allowing for continuous long runs of cutting without comprising accuracy.

Okuma's Hyper-Surface feature detects and automatically compensates surface disturbances in the part program to eliminate streaks or stripes for a high-quality surface finish.

Innovative die-alignment processing reduces concave/convex die-alignment times.

Since 1964, Okuma has been the premier manufacturer of high quality double column machining centers. We've installed 8,000 machines world-wide for various industries including the automotive and aerospace sectors.

The MCR-S won a "2019 Best 10 New Products" award by Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun (Business & Technology Daily News). For more information on Okuma's exclusive MCR-S double column machining center, visit https://www.okuma.com/products/mcr-s.

About Okuma America Corporation Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leading manufacturer of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools and automation solutions. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, and spindles, all manufactured by Okuma.

