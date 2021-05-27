Okuma & Richard Childress Racing (RCR) Celebrate 20-Year Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership teams from both Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC machine tools, controls and automation systems, and legendary NASCAR Championship-winning race team Richard Childress Racing (RCR), are pleased to announce a 20-year milestone in the formal business relationship between the two organizations.

The business relationship began in 2001 based on a need that RCR had for high-precision machined parts for its race cars and engines. Five Okuma machines were installed in RCR's Welcome, North Carolina, facility during the same year. As RCR's need for more intricate and specialized car parts grew over the years, so did their fleet of Okuma machines which now includes 19 Okuma machines, 2 of which are original machines from the initial 2001 installation that are still operational on a daily basis.

Remarkably, most of the parts used on each of RCR's NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolets and ECR engines are designed and produced in-house by specialized teams of engineers, mechanics and machinists. Notable performance milestones have been reached by the team using race car parts precision-built on Okuma machines, including Austin Dillon's NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series championship, as well as Tyler Reddick's second NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

As RCR's fleet of Okuma machines grew, so did the nature of the business relationship. Today, the renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization serves as an ideal technology showroom for Okuma machines. Okuma customers and prospects regularly visit the RCR facility to demonstrate the capabilities of Okuma CNC machines, experience behind-the-scenes tours of RCR's expansive campus, and enjoy a meal at Childress' award-winning winery, Childress Vineyards.

"We depend on Okuma America Corporation every day to meet the challenging demands of building precision parts for our NASCAR teams," said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. "We're proud to open our doors to Okuma customers and prospects to curate custom experiences and showcase the technology, innovation and creativity at our race shop. As we reflect on 20 years of collaboration, we look forward to continuing to meet our business needs together with Okuma America."

In addition to interactive visits to the RCR campus, Okuma's relationship with RCR affords clients the opportunity to immerse themselves into all of the heart-pounding action of attending a NASCAR race in person. Thanks to the RCR relationship, Okuma clients have experienced once-in-a-lifetime opportunities such as behind-the-scenes tours, driver meet-and-greets, and the ability to watch a race from the unique perspective of pit road.

Tim Thiessen, VP of Sales & Marketing at Okuma, shared this perspective, "The relationship we have built with RCR has become a highly-valued asset for our business. The ability to host customers and prospects at both the RCR operations facility and at NASCAR races is invaluable and gives us the opportunity to showcase our technologies both in production and performance environments. We look forward to the value that our partnership brings for years to come".

About Richard Childress Racing:Richard Childress Racing ( rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2020 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Myatt Snider (No. 2 Chevrolet).

About Okuma America Corporation Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leader in CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools and controls. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, controls, drives, motors, encoders, and spindles, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantages through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. https://www.okuma.com | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

