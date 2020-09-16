Okuma America Corporation Debuts Virtual, Global Showroom

Visitors from around the world can interact with Okuma machines and technologies and take advantage of special, virtual showroom savings opportunities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading manufacturer of CNC machine tools, announces the world debut of an interactive, virtual showroom experience.

Visitors can experience Okuma's showroom at their convenience with a self-guided tour. A helpful navigational guide allows visitors to explore various areas of the showroom which include machines, technologies, service programs, podcasts, partner highlights, machine specials, and an overview of Okuma's industry-leading distribution network. More specifically, visitors have the opportunity to view in-depth machine videos, interact with 360-degree machine renderings, and chat with Okuma experts during the tour.

"Covid-19 has changed the way the world interacts for the foreseeable future. Okuma has embraced these changes by creating a safe, virtual showroom for our customers. I'm proud of the work and the efforts of my team in creating a first-class, virtual experience for visitors to come and view at their convenience," said Jim King, President and COO, Okuma America Corporation.

Virtual showroom highlights

17 Machines : lathes, multitasking machines, machining centers, grinder, and double column

lathes, multitasking machines, machining centers, grinder, and double column Technology: Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, Connect Plan, Collision Avoidance System (CAS), Okuma's App Store

Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, Connect Plan, Collision Avoidance System (CAS), Okuma's Service : spindle and electrical exchange, machine warranty, preventive maintenance, training

: spindle and electrical exchange, machine warranty, preventive maintenance, training Podcasts: Shop Matters episodes

Shop Matters episodes Distributors and Partners : learn more about our distributors and partners and how they can help solve manufacturing challenges

: learn more about our distributors and partners and how they can help solve manufacturing challenges Virtual Show Specials: 100 machines available for immediate delivery

Experience Okuma's interactive, virtual showroom at www.okuma.com/showroom.

About Okuma America Corporation Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leading manufacturer of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools and automation solutions. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, and spindles, all manufactured by Okuma. The company also designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantages through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit https://www.okuma.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

