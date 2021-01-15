Oklahomans Prep For Virtual Celebration As Governor Stitt Proclaims Jan. 24-Jan. 30 "Oklahoma School Choice Week"

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth time in ten years, the last week of January has been officially recognized as Oklahoma School Choice Week by the state's governor. This year, Gov. Kevin Stitt proclaimed the Week, which seeks to celebrate and raise awareness about K-12 school choices.

Gov. Stitt joins more than a dozen other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide in issuing similar proclamations.

National School Choice Week has turned virtual this year, and Oklahoma community members have planned 407 virtual or socially-distanced activities, including a weeklong virtual Parent Power Summit for moms and dads statewide. The week will be full of timely conversations about the educational opportunities parents want for their children, and the importance of every child receiving an effective education.

Nationwide, more than 33,000 safe and fun activities will take place. Schools of every type - traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool - will join in the celebration.

"When it comes to education, parents have choices, and this is a time to celebrate those choices and work to expand learning opportunities," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are so grateful for the dedication and involvement of Oklahoma families and educators who celebrate School Choice Week."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities -- such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases -- to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma .

