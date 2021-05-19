Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Celebrates Commencement

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA), a tuition-free public charter school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate the Class of 2021 during a commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 22 nd.

Collectively, the Class of 2021 - which includes more than 191 graduates - reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country, including: The University of Oklahoma, The University of Tulsa, Oklahoma State University, Northeastern State University, Oklahoma Baptist University, and Columbia University.

"While our students attend classes online, hosting in-person events like graduation provides an opportunity to come together and strengthen our school community," said OVCA Head of School Audra Plummer. "With the pandemic impacting much of our lives this past year, I'm glad we're able to host this ceremony to recognize all the work the Class of 2021 has done."

"Knowing the Class of 2020 didn't have this in-person opportunity due to COVID, those seniors were also asked if they would like to return to be part of the "walking" ceremony. We will be honoring these students as well."

Students enroll in OVCA for a number of reasons - some are looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting. OVCA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art, and music, as well as a host of electives. These live virtual classes are taught by Oklahoma state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT:Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, May 22 nd | 3 PM

WHERE: Edmond First Baptist Church | 1300 E 33rd St, Edmond, OK 73013

About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is a full-time public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and serves Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12 th grade. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, OVCA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (LRN) - Get Report. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about OVCA, visit ovca.k12.com.

