Oklahoma Skunkworks Expands Use Of Curtis Mathes Harvester®

FRISCO, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: CMCZ) will supply Oklahoma Skunkworks with the ETL-certified, award-winning Harvester ® LED grow light for their expansion into a new 4,600 sq ft facility in Skiatook, Oklahoma. This project is a multifaceted collaboration. Dynamic Research & Development is contracted to provide propriety genetics, while cultivation and operations will be overseen by the team at Oklahoma Skunkworks Services LLC.

"Oklahoma Skunkworks is leading the industry by using the best available technologies to produce ultra-premium cannabis medicine for the Oklahoma market," said Zacariah Hildenbrand, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Director of Curtis Mathes, "Their implementation of the Harvester ® has made their business more profitable and has allowed them to achieve a significant market share in a very short period of time".

"The Harvester ® has performed exceptionally well in our initial facility and we're excited to see the production yield we will achieve in our new larger building," said Brittany Navarro, Director of Operations, " The Harvester ® empowers our team to maximize yield and cannabinoid content with all of our unique genetics."

