OKEx Lists KAR -- The Utility Token Of Karura, The All-in-one Hub Of Kusama

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx ( www.okex.com), a comprehensive, world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of KAR, the native utility token of Karura. KAR deposits are open now and withdrawals will open at 10:00 am UTC on July 22. Users can also trade KAR/USDT on the spot market now.

Karura is a one-stop DeFi platform that has multiple features, such as cryptocurrency swaps, borrowing, lending, earning and more — all with micro gas fees. Karura won the first auction on Kusama, the Polkadot enabled parachain, which is also known as a canary network.

OKEx CEO Jay Hao commented:

"We are extremely happy to bring Karura to our users. We see similarities in our platforms, as we both prioritize user experience. What could be better than being able to do everything in one place? OKEx is one of the first crypto exchanges to provide both spot and derivative trading in one place. Similarly, Karura's comprehensive platform allows users to swap, borrow, lend, earn, etc. Only by sharing the same vision can we create a better ecosystem, together."

To celebrate the launch, all of the Karura supporters during the launch of OKEx's early bird voting for the Kusama parachain slot auctions will get a piece of a limited-edition OKEx-Karura NFT. Learn more here .

About OKEx

Founded in 2017, OKEx is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchanges. OKEx has innovatively adopted blockchain technology to reshape the financial ecosystem and offers some of the most diverse and sophisticated products, solutions and trading tools on the market. Trusted by more than 20 million users in over 180 regions across the globe, its mission is to empower every individual through the promotion and advancement of cryptocurrencies globally. In addition to the exchange, it serves its users with OKEx Insights, a research arm that is at the cutting edge of the latest trends in the cryptocurrency industry. With its extensive range of crypto products and services, its unwavering commitment to innovation, and its local operations to serve its users better, OKEx strives to eliminate financial barriers and realize a world of financial inclusion for all.

