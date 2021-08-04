Okcoin Hires Alex Chizhik As Head Of Listings And Community Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Okcoin , one of the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, today announced the hiring of Alex Chizhik as Head of Listings and Community Development. Chizhik will oversee the expansion of Okcoin's cryptocurrency listings and products, while also leading the continued growth of Okcoin's engagement with the global investing community.

"Okcoin is committed to offering our global investor community the best selection of vetted cryptocurrencies, taking into account each asset's utility, underlying technology, and community," said Haider Rafique, Okcoin CMO. "Alex's leadership experience and proven track record in customer-focused business growth is exactly what Okcoin needs as we continue scaling across the globe. We are confident in Alex's ability to bolster Okcoin's product variety while ensuring that Okcoin offers our customers only the strongest, most technically sound crypto assets on the market."

As a former private equity executive, Chizhik brings over 15 years of experience in management, growth scaling and turnarounds, and advising Fortune 500 C-suite leaders. Most recently, Chizhik was the COO/CRO of HarrisX, an industry recognized leading survey research and data analytics consultancy, and has worked at major entities like the Boston Consulting Group and Microsoft. He has also advised venture capital firms and family offices on the addition of cryptocurrency to their portfolios, in addition to working with the state of Illinois on digital asset bills.

"Having been in the cryptocurrency space since 2016, Okcoin stands out to me for its incredible user experience as an onramp into digital assets, as well as integrations like Lightning and Polygon to smooth the transition between DeFi and the financial economy," said Alex Chizhik. "I am thrilled to be part of a team that is at the forefront of the future of finance. I look forward to helping Okcoin bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and the masses through education, thoughtfully curated products and asset listings, and a focus on community."

Okcoin's exchange currently has 29 listed assets, with the platform's decentralized finance (DeFi) product, Earn, offering high-yield earnings on 11 assets. To learn more about Okcoin, please visit Okcoin.com or follow Okcoin on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About OkcoinEstablished in 2013, Okcoin is one of the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms. Seeking to build a more inclusive finance future that builds wealth for everyone, Okcoin is building the next generation of tools to help anyone invest in and trade crypto easily and with industry-low fees. Okcoin supports millions of customers across more than 190 countries, assisting them in taking advantage of staking and DeFi offers and trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more than 25 other crypto assets. Headquartered in San Francisco, Okcoin has a remote, globally-distributed team and offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malta, Japan and Korea.

